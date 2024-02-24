Assam's education minister, Ranoj Pegu, has directed the education department to formulate a policy to consolidate colleges or departments with low enrolment.

The move aims to enhance the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in Higher Education which is a priority of the state government.

In this regard, the state minister met with the Principals and Governing Body Presidents of 79 Colleges with less than 500 enrolments and discussed possible roadmap to enhance enrolment.



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Taking to his X handle, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu wrote, "Today, the Higher Education Department conducted a meeting with the Principals and Governing Body Presidents of 79 Colleges having less than 500 enrolments and discussed the possible roadmap to enhance enrolment. I’ve directed @higherednassam to draft a policy similar to #Shilshakshetra in @SchoolEdnAssam, aiming to merge Colleges or Departments having low enrolment and to stop recruiting teachers against vacancies in dept with low enrolment."

Further, this move also aims to stop recruiting teachers against vacancies in departments with low enrolment.