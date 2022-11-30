Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on November 30 met Anand Sharma, a ragging victim student of Dibrugarh University, and took stock of his condition as well as assured all necessary checks in higher institutions later.

Taking to Twitter, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu wrote, “Sri Anand Sarma, the ragging victim student of Dibrugarh is stable and surgery is being planned for tomorrow. I have spoken to his mother and the doctors. There is nothing to worry at present. He is not being shifted to any other hospital at present. However, further check up in higher institution will be done later. Dibrugarh University is bearing the cost of his treatment.”

On the other hand, the victim Anand Sarma’s sister has requested the government to provide better medical treatment to her brother and allow him to be taken to Delhi AIIMS for advanced treatment.

Professor Jiten Hazarika, Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, paid a visit to the ICU to assess the health of ragging victim Anand Sarma.

Speaking to the media, Hazarika stated that the university is prepared to fly Anand to AIIMS in New Delhi if necessary and if his family and attending doctors agree.

The Dibrugarh University administration suspended the three wardens of the Padmanath Gohain Baruah Hostel identified as Dibyajyoti Dutta, Mushtaq Ahmed, and Palash Dutta.

Also read : Dibrugarh University ragging case: 3 hostel wardens suspended, high-level inquiry to be set up, says DU VC

A high-level inquiry committee will also be established by the university management to investigate the case, according to Prof. Jiten Hazarika, vice chancellor of Dibrugarh University, who made the announcement to the media on November 30.

Speaking to the media, the Dibrugarh University vice-chancellor said, "I have suspended all the 3 wardens of the hostel and have constituted a high-level inquiry committee to probe the matter today."

Further, the VC urged all the students who have left the hostel out of fear of ragging to return back and continue with their studies.

Speaking on the involvement of the varsity's GS in the ragging incident, the VC said, "The administrative committee will look into the matter and if even the GS is found guilty will have to leave the university also," the VC added.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested Subhrojyoti Baruah, 3rd Semester student of Political Science.