Continuing the ongoing investigation with regards to the ragging incident at the Dibrugarh University (DU), the varsity vice-chancellor (VC), Prof. Jiten Hazarika suspended its three hostel wardens of Padma Nath Gohain Baruah Chatra Nivas (PNGB hostel).

The warderns has been identifed as Dibojoti Dutta, Abu Mustak Hussian and Palash Dutta

Speaking to the media, the Dibrugarh University vice-chancellor said, "I have suspended all the 3 wardens of the hostel and have constituted a high-level inquiry committee to probe the matter today."

Further, the VC urged all the students who have left the hostel out of fear of ragging to return back and continue with their studies.

Speaking on the involvement of the varsity's GS in the ragging incident, the VC said, "The administrative committee will look into the matter and if even the GS is found guilty will have to leave the university also," the VC added.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested Subhrojyoti Baruah, 3rd Semester student of Political Science.

Also Read: Dibrugarh University ragging case: One more 3rd Semester student arrested

On the other hand, the victim Anand Sharma accused the newly elected General Secretary of the university postgraduate students’ union (DUPGSU) is involved in the entire incident.

In his statement to police which was recorded under Section 143 CrPc, Sharma alleged that DUPGSU general secretary Ankur Bora had allegedly snatched his phone.

However, when India Today NE tried to contact the general secretary to know what he has to say in his defence, he was unreachable as his cell phone was switched off.

Earlier on November 29, students of Dibrugarh University protested against the incident and demanded proper punishment for the culprits and better treatment for Anand Sharma.

The students alleged that the university authorities are trying to cover up the incident.

"Even after 48 hours, the district administration and university authorities have not been able to arrest the main accused Rahul Chetri," said one of the protesting students.

Further, the students demanded for early action against the culprit, otherwise, there will a strong agitation by the university's student community.



