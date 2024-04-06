The Election Commission has designated IRS officers to serve as central observers in various constituencies for the upcoming elections.

IRS officer TJ Singson will be the observer for Guwahati, while V Sridhar will serve as the observer in Kokrajhar. Additionally, IRS officer Kapil Mandal has been appointed as the observer for Barpeta, and officer Kapil Kumar Singh will fulfill this role in Dhubri.

These appointments come ahead of the third phase of elections scheduled for May 7, during which voting will take place in four Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam.

Moreover, the commission has assigned observers for a total of 105 constituencies across 13 states.

Also read: Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 4 youth Congress leaders quit party in Nagaon ahead of polls