The constituency delimitation meet in Assam is scheduled to take place on March 28 at 9 am, in the presence of District Election Officers.

The meet will be chaired by chief election commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar, along with two election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel.

As per an official release, the meet is being held by the Commission so as to know what stakeholders and the general public think about the state's ongoing delimitation process. Assam's Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies will be delineated by the Election Commission of India followed by a meeting with the state's Chief Secretary.

Additionally, a press conference regarding the redetermination of the constituency will take place at 3 p.m. The Chief Election Commissioner will speak at the press conference.

Prior to the current delimitation exercise, the top leaders of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) and the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) decided not to participate in the consultation process. This decision was made in response to the Election Commission of India (ECI) not providing a suitable response despite repeated reminders. On the other hand, the ECI has invited the Congress delegates to meet with the Commission.

In a statement, the ECI asked Congress delegates to participate in the Delimitation consultation process and help the process by making it inclusive and participatory.

It stated that the Indian National Congress (INC) delegation will have priority over everyone else at the beginning of the meeting on January 4, 2023, in New Delhi.

Also read : Assam: Election Commission of India invites Congress to join meeting over delimitation exercise