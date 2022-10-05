In the midst of the festivities of Durga Puja, wild elephants ran a nuisance in the Thuramukh area of Assam’s Golaghat district on October 5 and ransacked the houses of two families.

However, members of the two families survived the attack. The herd of wild elephants that came out of the Nambor-Daigrong wildlife sanctuary in search of food caused considerable damage to the Borline and Thurajan areas.

The elephant's herd vandalized the houses of two people identified as Haldhar Tanti and Gautam Boraik.

Meanwhile, the locals alleged that the forest department had failed miserably to stop the menace of wild elephants.

After creating terror at Thuramukh at night, the wild elephants were able to be chased away by the public in exchange for a lot of hardships.