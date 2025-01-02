In a significant development aimed at strengthening public service and administration, several Indian Police Service (IPS) officers have been promoted to higher ranks in Assam.

The promotions, effective from January 1, 2025, span various grades, reflecting the state's commitment to recognizing and advancing leadership within its police force.

Mohneesh Mishra, IPS (RR- 2011), Addl. Deputy Director, Intelligence Bureau, New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-I of IPS in Level 13A in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2025.

Shankar Brata Raimedhi, IPS (RR-2011), Addl. Deputy Director, Intelligence Bureau, New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-I of IPS in Level 13A in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2025.

Ankur Jain, IPS (RR-2011), Commandant, 10th APBn., Kahilipara, Guwahati is promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-I of IPS in Level 13A in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2025.

Subashini Sankaran, IPS (RR-2011), Deputy Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-I of IPS in Level 13A in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2025.



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Padmanabh Baruah, IPS (RR- 2016), Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati is promoted to the Junior Administrative Grade of IPS in Level 12 in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2025. He will continue to hold the present post until further orders.

Subhrajyoti Bora, IPS (RR- 2016), Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar is promoted to the Junior Administrative Grade of IPS in Level 12 in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2025. He will continue to hold the present post until further orders.

Mohan Lal Meena, IPS (RR- 2016), Superintendent of Police, Bongaigaon is promoted to the Junior Administrative Grade of IPS in Level 12 in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2025. He will continue to hold the present post until further orders.

Sunil Kumar, IPS (RR-2007), Deputy Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB), New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the rank of Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-ll of IPS in Level 14 in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2025.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS (SPS-2007), who was officiating as Inspector General of Police (Admn), Assam and was substantively posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Admn), Assam is promoted to the rank of Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-II of IPS in Level 14 in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2025.

A. Y. V. Krishna, IPS (RR-1995), Additional Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the Higher Administrative Grade (HAG+) in Above Super Time Scale-II in Level 16 in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2025.

Munna Prasad Gupta, IPS (RR-1995), Addl. Director General of Police (CID), Assam is promoted to the Higher Administrative Grade (HAG+) in Above Super Time Scale-Il in Level 16 in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2025.