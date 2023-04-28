Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 28 said that the state government eliminated insurgency in tribal areas.

He further said that the in last two years, the Assam government, has managed to end this menace and bring back the youth on a path of peace and development.

''On April 27, 2023, Assam Government officially eliminated insurgency in tribal areas,'' Sarma tweeted.

On April 27, 2023- Assam eliminated insurgency in tribal areas. pic.twitter.com/s4T4qmlvLk — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 28, 2023

He further said that in the presence of the Union Home Minister, the last remaining armed tribal outfit -- DNLA agreed to abjure violence for over 60 years, the state witnessed armed movements amongst certain tribal communities.

''Due to the efforts of the double engine government, over 7,500 tribal youth, who were cadres of armed outfits have now joined the mainstream,'' the Assam CM claimed.

He said that on January 27, 2020, around 1,615 cadres from the Bodo tribe laid down arms and on September 4, 2021, over 1,000 cadres from the Karbi Anglong abandoned the path of violence.

''On September 15, 2022 under Union Home Minister's presence, 8 Adivasi insurgent groups laid down arms and on 27th April 2023, the armed outfits from the Dimasa tribes also surrendered its arms,'' he added.

He opined that due to these efforts, more than 757 arms and 5983 ammunitions have been recovered with the formal end of the insurgency in tribal areas in Assam and the near end of boundary disputes with neighbouring states.

''A new era of peace has dawned. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam, and the northeast are witnessing a golden era,'' he concluded.

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