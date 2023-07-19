Ace Assam swimmer, Elvis Ali Hazarika on July 19 scripted history as he became the first Assamese to cross the North Channel.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the Hazarika for his achievement.

''A momentous triumph and immense pride for Assam! Heartiest congratulations to the trailblazing swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika for conquering the North Channel, etching his name in history as the first Assamese to achieve this remarkable feat! Your success is an inspiration to us all! Sarma tweeted.

A momentous triumph and immense pride for Assam! Heartiest congratulations to the trailblazing swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika for conquering the North Channel, etching his name in history as the first Assamese to achieve this remarkable feat! Your success is an inspiration to us all! pic.twitter.com/StxGiLJYQk — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 19, 2023

Hazarika who hails from Guwahati is known for his swimming records and this time he has made another record making the people of Assam proud.

It may be mentioned that Hazarika had created several records.

Hazarika has set another record by becoming the first Assamese to successfully swim from Dharamtar Jetty to the Gateway Of India, Mumbai, the Arabian Sea in 2021.

Also, Hazarika has become the first from the state to cross the Catalina channel in the United States of America (USA) in 2019.

Elvis Ali Hazarika, reached Mexico from the USA, swimming through the channel and covering a distance of 80 km in a span of 10 hours 59 minutes.

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