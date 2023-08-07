Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika visited the erosion affected areas under his constituency on August 7 and reviewed the work undertaken by the authorities to prevent flooding and erosion.

Assuring the government’s help and all necessary measures to tackle the situation, Assam minister Pijush Hazarika said, “Lot of work done last year which has yielded results too. This year, no erosion has taken place till 800 mts. We were informed that an additional 4,000 Geo bags will be required. Yesterday, while I was in a meeting at Jagiroad rail station, was informed by our engineer Lochan Choudhury that an additional 4000 Geo bags will be required. Hence, work started yesterday itself”.

“Work begun in full swing with work divided into two parts. In the first half we directed authorities to put Geo bags on temporary basis and on the opposite side, we extended embankments, so that flood waters do not affect this side. I think if we put as many as 4000-5000 Geo bags, then there will be less erosion in the area. We are even expanding the embankment area so that no erosion takes place in this area”, added minister Hazarika.

On being questioned over the opposition claims that the BJP led government is avoiding the minority section of the state, minister Hazarika said, “You should congratulate me as I have been in the ministerial post for the past two years. You should congratulate Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as without him I wouldn’t be able to deliver my work. Now say one thing, can you see construction work between Pabhoghati to Silghat road? A total of 150 kms of road construction is underway. Maximum area is occupied by the minority section”.

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