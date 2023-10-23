Eminent Assamese academician, linguist, singer and lyricist Birendra Nath Datta breathed his last at the Dispur Hospital in Guwahati on October 23. He was 88 at the time of his death.

Datta was suffering from a prolonged illness. However, the exact reason for his death has not yet been disclosed.

Birendra Nath Datta was born on March 1, 1935 in Assam's Nagaon. A prolific writer, who wrote a number of scholarly books on folklore, culture and literature, he started his academic career as a lecturer at B Borooah College in 1957. He later served as the Principal of Pramathesh Barua College in Gauripur, Goalpara College and Pandu College.

He obtained his PhD in folklore from Gauhati University in 1974.

He retired from Gauhati University in 1995.

However, upon request he joined Tezpur University as a professor in the Department of Traditional Culture and Art forms.

In addition, he was awarded the 12th Jagaddhatri-Harmohan Das Literary Award for his work "Sankar Madhavar Manisha Aru Asomar Sanaskritic Uttaradhikar."

Datta was a gifted vocalist and songwriter in addition to his academic skills. He also penned several popular Assamese songs.

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