Renowned litterateur and Padma Shri awardee Rongbong Terang was admitted to Dispur Polyclinic in Guwahati on Monday for advanced medical treatment after being transferred from Diphu Medical College Hospital (DMCH). He was earlier hospitalized at DMCH on Sunday due to a heart-related issue.

His health condition is currently stable, as confirmed by doctors at the Polyclinic. Notable figures, including AASU Chief Advisor Dr. Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya and President Utpal Sharma, visited the hospital to inquire about Terang's health.

Born in 1937 in Lumbungdingpi, Karbi Anglong district, Terang began his academic journey at Kaki Lalung Village Primary School and later pursued his education at Lanka Local Board School and Lanka High School. He graduated from Guwahati University in 1962 and obtained his postgraduate degree in 1966. His literary journey started during his high school years with the publication of his article 'Guri Parua' in 'Rangani'. He contributed to literature and excelled in sports and cultural activities.

His notable works include 'Rangmili's Hahi', which received the Assam Prakashan Parishad Award and the Bishnuprasad Rabha Award. He also translated 'Mahatma Gandhi' into Karbi and published various works in the Karbi language.

Terang served as the president of the 70th and 71st sessions of the Assam Sahitya Sabha and contributed significantly to the enrichment of language and culture. His commitment to fostering unity and understanding among people is evident in his life's motto, 'Manuhe Manuhar Babe'.

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