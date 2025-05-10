In response to the ongoing national conflict, the Assam Cabinet has issued a series of decisive administrative and operational measures to enhance Bharat's collective preparedness while expressing solidarity with the armed forces.

The guidelines, outlined on an urgent basis, focus on maintaining round-the-clock readiness, efficient resource management, and disciplined governance throughout the state administration.

District administrations and departmental heads are instructed to keep updated contact details for staff to ensure seamless communication during emergencies.

Hospitals are to maintain registries of voluntary blood donors, particularly those with rare blood types, and review fuel and medical supply levels to guarantee uninterrupted services. Field offices are required to remain on alert to respond to emergent needs at any time.

Coordination cells at both the district and state levels will facilitate logistical support for the movement of defence personnel and official convoys. Additionally, regular contact will be maintained with families of defence personnel from Assam posted outside the state, providing them with necessary support.



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To ensure administrative discipline and coordination, Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police are tasked with intensifying civil, police, and emergency services coordination for civic stability.

Government officers are also instructed to avoid unofficial travel and remain stationed at their posts unless authorised otherwise.

In line with national austerity measures, all seminars, workshops, commemorative functions, and large gatherings will be deferred or shifted online unless deemed essential.

Foreign travel and non-essential tours for Ministers and Officers are prohibited, while expenditure on new vehicles, office furniture, infrastructure, and official entertainment, including lunches and cultural functions, is suspended. Public functions such as inaugurations and felicitation ceremonies are postponed, and no new publicity materials will be produced unless absolutely necessary for public awareness.

Departments are urged to review and pause non-essential expenditures and works where possible, and government employees not on maternity or medical leave may be recalled by the Competent Authority and required to report within 24 hours if needed.

These measures reflect the Assam Government’s unwavering commitment to national resilience in difficult times, with Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma underscoring the importance of discipline, austerity, and efficiency in strengthening Bharat’s internal preparedness and supporting the nation’s defense efforts.