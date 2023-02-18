All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Karim Uddin Barbhuiya slammed the state government of Assam as well as the state police for carrying out encounters against the minorities under the directions of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“The government is conducting eviction drives, encounter against the Muslims under the directions of the RSS. If you remember, a question was raised this year that how many encounters took place in the running year, then the government replied that not a single encounter took place. Earlier they would flash on TV how the culprits escaped from police custody and how encounter took place. But now, you won’t see a single case as such,” said Karim Uddin Barbhuiya while speaking exclusively to India TodayNE.

Barbhuiya hit out at the government stating that all these encounters are targeted towards the Muslim community and the recent eviction drives have been conducted at areas where there is Muslim majority population.

There has been a strong resentment on the part of the AIUDF with regards to the eviction drive and encounters conducted in Assam. The party had earlier slammed the state government for purportedly carrying out encounters against a particular community.

Earlier, Barbhuiya took to social media platform to register his protest against chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against the abolishment of four districts of Assam as per of the delimitation process. Barbhuiya termed the government’s decision as a ploy to “administratively weaken the minorities” and reduce the representation of minorities by delimitation.



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