Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated the government’s tough stand against child marriage and said that every six months Assam Police will conduct raids across the state and the drive against child marriage under POCSO Act will continue.



Speaking to the media, CM Sarma said that the government is strict against child marriage and that all necessary steps will be taken to curb this rampant social malaise in the state.



Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during a conference with the district magistrates and superintendents of police on January 17 stated that the government is stepping up its effort on war footing to end the social malaise of child marriage.



Addressing the conference on February 17, CM Sarma said, “We have to maintain zero tolerance against child marriage. In the next two years, everyone in the state will have to move forward with a collaborative effort towards the closure of child marriages”.



CM Sarma also mentioned the setting up of call centres so as to create awareness as well as register complaints of child marriage. “A call centre will be set up to create awareness and complaints to the public about the issues of child marriage,” said CM Sarma while further adding, “A network will also be set up in any part of the state to share information with the government regarding incidents of child marriage. Special emphasis will be given to backward areas to prevent child marriage. Apart from this, steps will be taken to make the daughters self-reliant to help prevent child marriage”.



Meanwhile directing deputy commissioners to contact the government with respect to rehabilitation of girls who have been victims of child marriage, CM Sarma reiterated, “The Deputy Commissioners have been asked to contact the government at the earliest to provide any rehabilitation measures required for a section of girls who have been victims of child marriage”.



Also read : Assam government resolute on its zero tolerance towards child marriage, to set up call centres to create awareness