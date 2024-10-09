The Governor of Assam has suspended Sudip Sarkar, an Assistant Executive Engineer at the Lowairpoa Development Block in Karimganj.

This decision follows allegations of unauthorized absence and misappropriation of government funds under the Finance Commission Grant in Baghan Gaon Panchayat, Medly Gaon Panchayat, and Putini Gaon Panchayat.

According to a report from the Commissioner of Panchayat and Rural Development, Assam, Sarkar has been absent from duty since November 2022 without the approval of the competent authority.

The suspension is in accordance with Rule 6(1) of the Assam Service (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, effective from the date of his unauthorized absence, November 1, 2022.

During the suspension period, Sarkar will receive a subsistence allowance as per the applicable rules. He is also required to remain at the headquarters and cannot leave without prior permission from the competent authority.



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