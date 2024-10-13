The All Assam Engineers’ Association (AAEA), a forum representing graduate engineers in northeast India, has praised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat for his strong appeal to safeguard nature and protect the environment. In his annual Vijayadashami address on October 12, 2024, Bhagwat urged citizens to conserve water, reduce single-use plastics, and plant more trees to ensure a sustainable future for all living beings.

Speaking from Nagpur, Bhagwat, who leads the world's largest socio-cultural organization, expressed concerns over the current developmental model, driven by consumerism, which he described as destructive to the planet. He highlighted the adverse effects of deforestation, pollution, and the reckless use of natural resources, emphasizing the need for an ideological shift towards more sustainable practices rooted in Bharatiya traditions.

AAEA President Er Kailash Sarma, along with Working President Er NJ Thakuria and Secretary Er Inamul Hye, echoed Bhagwat’s sentiments. They urged the Assam government to lead a large-scale initiative to promote rainwater harvesting across the state. “As a rain-fed state, Assam can set an example for water-scarce regions worldwide, which may face severe freshwater shortages by 2050,” said Sarma.

The forum called for policies mandating rainwater harvesting in urban households, especially apartments, citing its simplicity and cost-effectiveness. AAEA also warned against over-reliance on groundwater for irrigation, urging further research to protect depleting reserves. "Rainwater must be recognized as a vital resource, not wasted," the association stated.

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