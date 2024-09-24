Assam is committed to aligning its actions with India's commitment to fulfilling the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In terms of ensuring Clean Water and Sanitation, which is SDG Goal 6, Assam has ensured tap water availability in the majority of its villages. Additionally, all the districts in the state are now Open Defecation Free (ODF).

India is strongly committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations, which aim to address global challenges like poverty, inequality, climate change, and environmental sustainability by 2030.



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The Indian government has integrated the SDGs into its national policies and initiatives to ensure that the country meets these global targets.

Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG 6):

The Swachh Bharat Mission has led to a significant improvement in sanitation, with India achieving Open Defecation Free (ODF) status.

Programs like the Jal Jeevan Mission aim to provide clean tap water to every rural household by 2024.