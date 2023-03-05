Dibrugarh district in Assam is reeling under massive erosion with people living near riverine areas alerted to vacate the area.

The district authorities have reeled up their efforts to relocate the people residing near the riverine areas to a safer place, in order to prevent any loss of life and property.

Hectares of land have been already washed away by the rising river waters.

Preventive measures have been undertaken while the State Disaster Respond Group have been pressed into action for evacuation.

Meanwhile, the region has been receiving rainfall for the past few days leading to the rise in the level of the river water.

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