Assam: Evicted families in Silsako to be allocated one-time assistance of Rs 75 lakh, announces Kamrup (M) admin
The Kamrup Metro District Disaster Management Authority Chairman and District Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha on September 8 said that the administration has decided to allocate a sum of Rs 75 lakh as one-time assistance to those who have been evicted in Silsako.
The Kamrup Metro District Disaster Management Authority Chairman and District Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha on September 8 said that the administration has decided to allocate a sum of Rs 75 lakh as one-time assistance to those who have been evicted in Silsako.
The one-time assistance will be allocated in the first phase from the funds of Kamrup Metropolitan District Disaster Management Authority.
Tensions flared up on September 1 after eviction situation intensified at Silsako in Guwahati with protesters clashing with law enforcement authorities in response to administration's eviction efforts.
In the course of these confrontations, a number of protesters have been apprehended by the police.
Meanwhile, the administration is trying to reclaim 150 bighas of land allegedly encroached upon by the people in Silsako.
Also read : Assam cabinet recommends Centre to withdraw AFSPA from the state, announces CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today