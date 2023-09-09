The Kamrup Metro District Disaster Management Authority Chairman and District Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha on September 8 said that the administration has decided to allocate a sum of Rs 75 lakh as one-time assistance to those who have been evicted in Silsako.

The one-time assistance will be allocated in the first phase from the funds of Kamrup Metropolitan District Disaster Management Authority.

Tensions flared up on September 1 after eviction situation intensified at Silsako in Guwahati with protesters clashing with law enforcement authorities in response to administration's eviction efforts.

In the course of these confrontations, a number of protesters have been apprehended by the police.

Meanwhile, the administration is trying to reclaim 150 bighas of land allegedly encroached upon by the people in Silsako.

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