The district administration of Sipajhar resumed an eviction drive today, May 20 against families illegally occupying land designated for the Gorukhuti Agricultural Project.

Previously, Sipajhar Revenue Circle Officer Ritimani Das had directed 620 encroaching families to relocate to Dalgaon via Parhi Dhalpur. Despite these orders, the families refused to vacate the agricultural project land. As a result, Officer Das and Additional Deputy Commissioner for the Revenue Department, Gopal Sharma, led an eviction operation today, accompanied by hundreds of security personnel. The operation involved bulldozers demolishing the homes of 397 encroaching families.

Following the demolition, many of the displaced encroachers were seen rushing towards the bridge with their belongings. The government has allocated 8,700 bighas of land for the Gorukhuti Agricultural Project, of which 6,800 bighas have been cleared of encroachments, with the remainder still under illegal occupation.

In September 2021, the administration had previously evicted 1,418 families from Dhalpur to facilitate the project. This action prompted various minority organizations, including the All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU), to demand the rehabilitation of the displaced families.

Responding to these demands, the government held meetings with minority organizations, agreeing to relocate and rehabilitate 2,051 families, including 633 from agricultural project lands, in Dalgaon. While 1,431 families complied and moved to Dalgaon in phases, 620 families continued to occupy the project land.

Due to their persistent refusal to relocate despite multiple orders, the administration was compelled to conduct today's eviction drive to enforce the relocation to Dalgaon.

Also read: Assam: Tension erupts at Goalpara College as students protest against principal over alleged mental torture