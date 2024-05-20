Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Model College in Amjonga, near Dudhnai in Goalpara district, was gripped by tension as students launched a protest against the principal, Dr. Navajyoti Sharma, and the female caretaker of the hostel. The college campus resonated with slogans as hostel residents joined the demonstration.

The principal and the temporary female caretaker, appointed by Dr. Sharma, have been accused of mentally harassing the students. Allegations include the caretaker cutting off electricity at midnight and locking students inside their rooms. The students expressed fear for their safety, particularly at night, and reported being coerced into consuming hostel food by the caretaker.

Additionally, the girls accused the caretaker of demanding Rs 15,000 monthly from them. Despite informing the principal about these demands, the students claim the caretaker continued to mistreat them.

Further complaints from the students involved unauthorized entries into the hostel by the husband of the college canteen director and the female caretaker. They alleged that the caretaker spent nights in the principal's room, suggesting a secret relationship between the two. The students also reported threats from the caretaker, who allegedly warned them of being framed for "attempt to murder."

Faced with extreme insecurity, the students staged a protest on the college campus. Their demonstration received support from several college professors.

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