Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Rajya Sabha member on January 6 released a book 'Chief Minister's Dairy No.1' containing the account of events of the first year in office of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"A great day for me as Hon'ble former CJI & RS MP Shri Ranjan Gogoi launched my book 'Mukhyamantrir Diary 1' where I've chronicled my daily activities during 1st year of my tenure as CM," Sarma tweeted after the book launch in the evening.

A great day for me as Hon'ble former CJI & RS MP Shri Ranjan Gogoi launched my book 'Mukhyamantrir Diary 1' where I've chronicled my daily activities during 1st year of my tenure as CM.



It's a humble attempt to bring forth the ideas & thoughts behind a CM's way of functioning. pic.twitter.com/LmxhJF4xwM — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 5, 2023

While speaking on the occasion, Gogoi opined that Sarma has been discharging his duties with dedication.

''During the COVID-19 pandemic, he played an extraordinary role. I was very influenced by his way of functioning in that phase,'' Gogoi added.

The Assam CM too spoke on the occasion and said that without bringing his personal life into the limelight, the book featured accounts of daily activities which he undertook as a Chief Minister.

Sarma further termed him as a fortunate Chief Minister who did not have to face any situation like the catastrophic earthquake of 1950, the Indo-China War of 1962, or the Assam Agitation.

''As a result, I could concentrate on Development activities,'' he added.

He further informed me that in the next four years, he would bring out subsequent editions of his dairy.

Later, he also thanked the former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi for releasing the book.

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