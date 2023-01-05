A girl lost her left hand after a massive detonator exploded in Assam's Sonitpur district on January 5.

As per reports, the blast took place at Bandar Guri near Bhaluk Pung railway station in the Sonitpur district.

The critically injured girl has been identified as Rashmi Basumatary, and initially was taken to Tezpur Medical College hospital (TMCH).

Later, she was sent to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for better treatment|.

''The detonator was lying near the roadside when the girl picked it up while returning to her home and suddenly, the bomb got exploded,'' speaking over the matter, Sushanta Biswa Sarma, superintendent of police (SP), Sonitpur told India Today NE.

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