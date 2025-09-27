Assam: Ex-medical representative’s crores empire exposed: 70-hour IT raid rocks Dhubri

A sweeping 70-hour-long Income Tax (IT) raid on the properties of businessman Nupur Saha, owner of MPJ Jewellers, concluded on Saturday morning, uncovering what investigators believe could be one of the largest corruption-linked financial scandals in recent years.

Once a medical representative from Tamarhat in Dhubri, Saha is alleged to have built a multi-crore empire in less than a decade. The IT operation spanned multiple towns and business premises, reportedly exposing widespread financial irregularities, including links to welfare scheme fraud, land brokerage corruption, and suspected gold smuggling networks.

According to preliminary findings, Saha is accused of siphoning nearly ₹140 crore meant for Scheduled Caste welfare schemes. Investigators are also examining his alleged role in corrupt dealings within the Social Welfare Department and land transactions across Assam.



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Public scrutiny intensified after revelations that Saha resides in a palatial “crores-worth” building in Guwahati, located within the state’s administrative hub and “under the nose of the Chief Minister.” Allegations also suggest that some sensitive documents were removed from the Dhubri establishment of MPJ Jewellers days before the raids began, potentially complicating the probe.

Another serious charge links Saha to gold smuggling activities across the Bangladesh border. Sources claim that portions of his unaccounted wealth are parked with local associates in Dhubri, raising further questions about the depth of his financial network.

The scale of the alleged corruption has sparked political reactions, with critics questioning whether the raids represent a genuine crackdown or merely a public spectacle. While Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has repeatedly vowed to eliminate corruption from Assam’s government departments, many are watching closely to see if decisive action follows against Saha or if the matter fizzles out after initial headlines.

As the IT department prepares its final report, the people of Assam await clarity on whether this unprecedented 70-hour raid will mark a turning point in the state’s anti-corruption drive or add to a growing list of unfulfilled promises.