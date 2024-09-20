Police in Assam's Karbi Anglong district arrested three individuals, including a former militant leader, on Friday. The suspects were apprehended during a routine search operation conducted by the Khatkhati Police Station near the Assam-Nagaland border.

At approximately 12:45 PM, law enforcement officials stopped a car with Assam registration plates coming from the Dimapur side. During the search, officers discovered 11.08 grams of heroin concealed in a soap box, prompting immediate arrests.

Among those detained is a former "chief commander" of a militant outfit, who had surrendered in July 2023. Authorities revealed that the ex-militant had reportedly started a news portal and attempted to transport the drugs in a vehicle displaying a 'Press' sticker.

Police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter further.

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