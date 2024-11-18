A four-member delegation from the Ex-NDFB Welfare Association, including Sanjoy Swargiary, MCLA of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and former General Secretary of the erstwhile National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), met A.K. Mishra, the Adviser of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for North East Division, today at North Block.

The meeting focused on pressing issues related to the implementation of various clauses of the BTR Accord, specifically concerning the rehabilitation of former NDFB members and the welfare of the families of martyrs.

The key points discussed during the meeting included:

Dismissal of Criminal Cases: The delegation raised concerns about the pending dismissal of non-heinous criminal cases against former NDFB members, as per Clause 9.4 of the BTC Accord.

Despite this provision, several cases remain unresolved. The delegation urged the government to expedite the dismissal of such cases and consider a general amnesty for those involved in heinous crimes, as outlined in the Peace Accord.

Interim Bail for Ranjan Daimari and Others: The delegation expressed dismay over the prolonged detention of key former NDFB leaders, including Mr. Ranjan Daimari, despite the signing of the Peace Accord.

The Guwahati High Court's verdict is currently under appeal in the Supreme Court, with a decision on interim bail scheduled for November 20, 2024. The delegation requested the government to consider granting interim bail to those still imprisoned, emphasizing that such a move would promote peace and harmony in the region.



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Special Recruitment Drive for Bodo Youths: Clause 10.2 of the Accord promises increased representation of Bodo youths in the Indian Army, paramilitary forces, and state police forces.

However, the delegation noted that a significant portion of former NDFB members has not been included in the recruitment policies. They requested the government to initiate a special recruitment drive for former NDFB members and offer reservations in government jobs for the families of martyrs in 3rd and 4th Grade positions.

Rehabilitation and Economic Support: Referring to Clause 9.2 of the BTR Accord, the delegation discussed the rehabilitation process for NDFB cadres. This includes the provision of lump sum ex-gratia payments, funding for economic activities (such as fisheries, piggery, organic farming, and poultry farming), vocational training, and government recruitment for eligible members.

The delegation also sought attention to the plight of some former NDFB members still imprisoned in various jails across India and neighbouring countries. They called for the transfer of their legal proceedings to the courts in Assam for expediting trials and acquittals.

The delegation’s meeting with A.K. Mishra reflects a continued commitment to ensuring the effective implementation of the BTR Accord, and the association expressed hope that the government would take swift and compassionate action to address the concerns raised during the discussion.