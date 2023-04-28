Hours after the pro-scribed militant group Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) signed a peace agreement with the Central Government in Delhi on April 27, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that apart from ULFA (I) all major issues have been resolved in the state.

Speaking to the media, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said "This agreement will bring peace to the state. DNLA representatives have agreed to abjure violence, surrender all arms and ammunition, disband their armed organisation, vacate all camps and join the peaceful democratic process as established by the law."

"We have signed a tripartite pact between the Centre, Assam government and insurgent group Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA)/Dimasa People's Supreme Council (DPSC) with the blessing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah," he added.

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"Except for the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), all the problems have been solved till now. Slowly-Slowly all the problems in all northeastern states will be solved," Assam CM said.

The agreement between the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) and the Government of India paves the way for further peace in the state of Assam, where the DNLA had been demanding an Independent Dimasa Nation.

Home Minister Amit Shah was present at the occasion and called it a historic day for the people and state of Assam. He announced that the DNLA of Assam has agreed to lay down arms and become a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development journey. "There will be no violence in Assam anymore. All tribal groups who were in the jungle have joined the mainstream," he said. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dreamt of a violence-free country, and his dream is coming true. Now DNLA has left violence, surrendered their arms and ammunition, and has joined the peace process by joining the mainstream. This is very happy news. Assam's Dima Hasao district is now free from militant outfits and terrorist activities. Now, they will all have a social responsibility. There is a 500 crore package for the development of the Autonomous Council."