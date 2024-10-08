Excise staff from the Digboi and Margherita Circles, supported by armed forces from the Digboi police station, conducted raids in the Digboi area of Tinsukia district.

The raids took place in Bengenabari, Rongsongi, and Gopanari, just a day before the Durga Puja celebrations.

During the operation, authorities detected four cases of illegal activities.

The excise team seized and destroyed 2,400 litres of fermented wash, four distillation apparatus sets, and 60 litres of illicit liquor.



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The raids highlight the ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities in the region ahead of the festive season.

Assam Police has successfully executed a series of anti-drug operations, resulting in the recovery of illicit substances valued at over Rs 8 crore. This crackdown aligns with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's commitment to stringent action against drug-related crimes.

Based on credible intelligence, the Biswanath Police intercepted a vehicle at a Naka Point on National Highway 15, seizing 314 kilograms of Ganja worth approximately Rs 1.57 crore. This operation underscores the police's dedication to combating drug trafficking in the region.