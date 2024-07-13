In a swift crackdown on the sale of illicit liquor, the Bongaigaon Excise Department conducted a successful raid in Chiktagaon village on Friday. The operation comes in response to reports of illegal bottling activity allegedly using liquor smuggled from neighboring Bhutan.

Acting on a tip-off, the excise team arrested one Vinod Pradhan during the raid.

They recovered a significant amount of incriminating evidence, including fake labels for popular brands like Imperial Blue and Royal Stag, along with empty bottles meant for refilling. The seized goods are estimated to be worth approximately Rs 3 lakh.

Expressing concern about the health risks associated with such adulterated liquor, Bongaigaon Excise Superintendent Amar Nath emphasized the importance of these operations. "Consuming this illicit liquor," he stated, "is extremely dangerous and can have serious health consequences for those who drink it."

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