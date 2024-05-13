In a significant operation under the Illegal Liquor Free Assam initiative, team Dibrugarh of the Assam Excise Department seized 1800 cases of beer.

The seizure, which also included two vehicles, is estimated to be worth around Rs 2 crore.

The operation took place yesterday, May 12 in Dibrugarh, Assam.



Also Read: 374 IMFL bottles worth Rs 15 lakh seized along Assam-Arunachal border

Meanwhile, Lalpani police intercepted a Tata 709 truck at Shikaridanga on the Assam-Arunachal border, uncovering 374 bottles of IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) on May 12.

The liquor believed for sale in Arunachal only, was destined for Guwahati from Arunachal Pradesh.

The driver of the truck, identified as Mofidul Islam, was promptly arrested by authorities.

The seizure, with an estimated market value of Rs 15 lakh, highlights the ongoing battle against illicit alcohol trade in the region.