The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended two women in a major operation on charges of facilitating illegal immigration into India.

The detention occurred at Sastarghat Pt-III, a village in the India and Bangladesh border region that is under the jurisdiction of the Pattamari Gaon Panchayat in the Dhubri District.

The suspects, identified as Jobeda Khatun of Mantrirchar area and Taherun Bibi resident of Sastarghat Pt-III, are reported to be relatives. The two women were initially detained by the Border Security Force (BSF), which later handed them over to Dhubri Police by lodging an FIR for further investigation.

Talking to this reporter Jobeda stated that, she had visited her relative Taherun, to meet her husband, Abdul Baten Sarkar, who fled India 15 years ago, to Bangladesh. Baten, who had escaped to Bangladesh, had recently visited Taherun's residence in the Sastarghat area, where Jobeda went to meet him.



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According to sources it is believed that based on information, BSF suspected that Jobeda and Taherun not only facilitated the illegal entry of Baten to India but may also have played a crucial role in assisting other illegal immigrants to cross the border into India, working as broker.

This event came into light just days after Dhubri Police detained an illegal immigrant from the neighbouring country, namely Lipi Akhtar from Jogomaya Ghat at Dhubri town resulting in the arrest of one Ali Hussain, a broker who facilitates such illegal immigrants.

It may be mentioned that Akhtar during her Investigation has opened up some sensational facts about cross-border illegal immigration from Bangladesh to India through various routes. The investigation is ongoing, and the authorities are working to uncover the full extent of the illegal immigration network.