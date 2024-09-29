In a significant crackdown on illegal alcohol distribution, the Excise staff of Digboi and Margherita circles conducted an extensive raid and naka checking duty on Sunday evening. The operation targeted the areas of Kujupather and Kothalguri under the jurisdiction of Bordumsa Police Station.

During the raid, two cases were detected, leading to the seizure of a substantial quantity of alcohol. The excise team recovered 39.6 BL of beer, which included 48 cans of 500ml Godfather beer and 24 bottles of 650ml Kingfisher beer. Additionally, 23.76 BL of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) was seized, comprising 108 bottles of 180ml McDowell’s No. 1 Whisky and 24 bottles of 180ml Imperial Blue Whisky. It was noted that the seized beer and IMFL were meant for sale exclusively in Arunachal Pradesh.

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