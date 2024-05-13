The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam apprehended a senior engineer, identified as Jayanta Goswami, on Monday at the Public Health Engineering Department office in Guwahati's North Lakhimpur circle.

Goswami was caught in the act of accepting a bribe he had solicited, as reported by the directorate's official handle.

The anti-corruption agency revealed that Goswami, serving as an executive engineer at the office of the Superintending Engineer, North Lakhimpur Circle, was trapped after accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant.



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The complainant had sought the agency's help when the accused government official demanded a bribe to clear the payment of bills.



During a search operation of his house at Hengrabari, Guwahati, cash amounting to Rs 79,87,500 has been recovered and seized by a team of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam.

"Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed Jayanta Goswami, Executive Engineer (PHE), O/O Superintending Engineer (PHE), North Lakhimpur Circle after he accepted Rs. 20,000/- as bribe from the complainant at Hengrabari, Guwahati for payment of bills." the probing body wrote on X.