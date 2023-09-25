Seven rare species of exotic wildlife were seized from Lailapur, Cachar near the Assam-Mizoram border.

During a search operation conducted in the Lailapur village, an SUV (MZ 01T 3369) originating from Mizoram was found to be carrying these exotic animals.

The recovered wildlife species include one white capuchin, four black macaques, and two common opossums.

Further, the police also arrested five wildlife smugglers including a woman, all hailing from Mizoram.



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Following the arrests of the wildlife smugglers, the exotic animals were handed over to the Dhalai Forest Department.

After providing necessary treatment, these exotic wildlife species have been handed over to the Guwahati State Zoo.

It may be mentioned in the past that exotic foreign wild animals including Australian kangaroos have been rescued along the Mizoram border in Cachar.