Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department and Champhai Sub-Hqrs YMA Anti Drugs Squad on late Wednesday night seized 4 kgs of Crystal Meth (Methamphetamine) at East Mizoram's Champhai district near the Myanmar border.

Lalrinzauva, a Myanmar national from Bualte in Chin state's Falam was arrested in connection with the seizure and is currently residing at Bethel Refugee Camp at the Zokhawthar area in Mizoram's Champhai district.

The recovered consignment has been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai for further legal proceedings.



Also Read: Mizoram: Assam Rifles seizes drugs worth Rs 30 crore, one Myanmar national arrested

In the international market, a kilogram of crystal meth could fetch Rs 1.8 lakhs.

Earlier on September 18, Assam Rifles recovered around 1,00,000 Methamphetamine tablets (weighing 10 kg) worth Rs 30 crores in Zokawthar village, Champhai district, on September 18.

Based on specific information, a team of Assam Rifles carried out the operation in Zokhawthar.

The entire consignment of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 30 crore and one accused have been handed over to Zokhawthar police station for further legal proceedings.