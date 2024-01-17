In a significant feat, a shipment of approximately 1,000 kg of lablab beans (urohi) was exported to the markets of London, England.

According to State Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, 1,000 kg of Lablab Beans (Urohi) produced by the farmers of Dihingparia FPC in Nitaipukhuri, Sivasagar district was exported to London.

Further, this is the second consignment exported by the FPC as 500 kg of Urohi was exported recently.

Taking to his X Handle, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Glad to learn about the export of 1,000kg of Lablab Beans, locally known as Urohi to London. The demand for Assam's agri products in the international market speaks volumes about the hard work put by our farmers and our Govt's commitment to overhaul our agriculture sector."



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Glad to learn about the export of 1,000kg of Lablab Beans, locally known as Urohi to London.



The demand of Assam's agri products in the international market speaks volumes about the hardwork put by our farmers and our Govt's commitment to overhaul our agriculture sector. https://t.co/CKNeX2QLL4 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 17, 2024

Earlier in December 2023, a shipment of 5000 Assam lemons (kaji nemu) and approximately 500 kg of lablab beans (urohi) were exported to the markets of London.

The flag-off ceremony, attended virtually by Assam’s Agriculture Minister, Atul Bora, on December 27, marked a significant milestone for the state’s farmers venturing into the international market.