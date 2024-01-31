Assam Police on January 30 recovered fake currency notes amounting to Rs 11.20 lakh and arrested two persons from Golaghat.

Acting on a tip-off the Golaghat police conducted a raid at old Amlapatty area in Golaghat and recovered fake currency notes. Two persons have been arrested following the recovery.

The arrested persons have been taken into custody and legal action initiated against the duo.

Earlier, the Assam Rifles and Assam Police on January 13 successfully apprehended two individuals involved in a nefarious nexus of counterfeit currency and drug trafficking. Pritiranjan Talukdar and Kajal Sarkar were caught red-handed in the Duhalia area in Patharkandi in Karimganj, attempting to exchange fake currency for a substantial quantity of drugs. The duo hails from Tripura, according to sources.

Also read: Assam: Two arrested in fake currency and drug trafficking operation in Karimganj