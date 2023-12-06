In an operation conducted on Wednesday, Assam Police's special task force (STF) arrested a man accused of dealing in counterfeit gold items in Guwahati.

The arrestee, Dilwar Hussain, aged 30, was apprehended in the Bhangagarh area near the TV Tower. Hussain, a resident of Lakhimpur's Bihpuria, was found with over a kilogram of fake gold items at the time of his arrest.

The STF seized 1.485 kilograms of suspected fake gold, Rs 770 in cash, and a mobile phone from him.

Legal proceedings against Hussain have been initiated. In a separate incident on Tuesday, Nagaon Police in Assam arrested two individuals, Faizul Islam and Rashidul Hoque, in a major fake currency notes bust in the district's Rupahihat area.

The police seized machines used to print the fake currency notes and initiated legal proceedings against the arrested individuals.

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