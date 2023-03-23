Sleuths of vigilance and anti-corruption department on March 22, recovered one pistol, one air gun and 10 rounds of .22 ammunition at the residence of arrested Guwahati Municipal Corporation chief engineer Indrajit Bora

The arms and ammunition were recovered during a search operation conducted by the anti-corruption department after the official was arrested on charges of accepting bribe.

A team of officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell caught the chief engineer red-handed while accepting bribe from the complainant.

According to sources, Bora was arrested while he was accepting Rs 4,000 from the complainant for releasing his security deposit. The complainant has been identified as a contractor.

ADGP of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell of Assam informing this through twitter, wrote, “A team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and apprehended Sh Indrajit Bora, Chief Engineer, O/O Guwahati Municipal Corp. immediately after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for releasing his security deposit.”

Also read : Assam: GMC chief engineer caught red handed while accepting bribe in Guwahati