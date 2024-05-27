In a significant operation, police have seized three counterfeit gold pieces in Kokila North Para, Bongaigaon. The seizure occurred at the residence of Nazrul Islam, who, along with his son, was initially detained by authorities.

During the initial interrogation, law enforcement officials released Nazrul Islam's son, determining his lack of involvement. However, Nazrul Islam remains in custody as the primary suspect in the fake gold trade. The police have launched a comprehensive investigation to uncover the full extent of the illicit activity and any potential accomplices.

The community has expressed shock over the incident, as the fake gold trade poses a serious threat to local trust and economic stability. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.

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