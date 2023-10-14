The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam confiscated counterfeit notes amounting to Rs 30 lakh in an operation undertaken in Guwahati on Friday October 14, evening.

The operation was conducted at a rented dwelling in Dakhingaon on Saukuchi Road, based on specific intelligence about the circulation and distribution of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN). The raid led to the arrest of five individuals, namely Nizam Ali (50), Hafizur Rahman (36), Abdul Rajak (46), Munindra Hazarika (44), and Atikur Rahman (38).

The seized items included 26 counterfeit notes of Rs 500 denomination, 6 mobile phones, 6 black papers of Rs 500 size that could be transformed into FICN with a certain chemical, a bottle of liquid chemical for developing counterfeit notes, a bottle of suspected liquid chemical, a bundle of black papers in the size of Rs 500 notes used for counterfeiting, a brown tape, a white plastic bag, cash amounting to Rs 7,700 and a Scorpio vehicle.

The arrested individuals and seized items were handed over to the Officer-in-Charge of the Hatigaon Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

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