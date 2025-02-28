In a major breakthrough, an organized racket involved in forging PAN cards and distributing them across India was exposed in Thakuranbari under Mankachar Police Station in South Salmara Mankachar district.

A team led by ASP HQ, OC Mankachar PS, and SI(P) Sonudev Barman conducted a raid at the residence of Zamir Hussain son of Abdul Baten and seized crucial evidence.

During the operation, police recovered, 20 fake PAN cards in sealed covers, around 250 PAN application forms with forged voter IDs and Annexure-A certificates, bearing a fake seal of I/c Supdt. & Secretary, JK Arabic College, Jordanga.

Simultaneously, a fake official seal & stamp pad used for forgery, laptop, printer, photoprint papers, and a register containing applicant details and signatures and an envelope addressed to Gobin Yadav in Chennai, sent from Ayan Mobile Shop, Thakuranbari, with a forged PAN card.



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The arrested accused, Zamir Hussain, confessed to working with Sajidul Islam, owner of Ayan Mobile Shop, Thakuranbari, to create and distribute fake PAN cards across the country. Sajidul Islam is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him.

The entire seizure process was videographed and uploaded to the e-Sakshya app in the presence of independent witnesses. An FIR is being registered, and the accused is in custody for further interrogation. Authorities suspect a larger network behind the racket, and the investigation is ongoing.

This operation marks a significant step in cracking down on identity fraud and illegal document forgery. Law enforcement officials have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to document fraud.