Assam: Fake policeman arrested in Dhubri for extortion and fraud

A youth posing as a police officer was arrested on Sunday by Balajan police in Assam’s Dhubri district for allegedly extorting money from the public and threatening local shopkeepers.

The accused, identified as Moyzuddin Sarkar, hails from Udmari Part-I village under Bilasipara. He was apprehended from the Sahebganj market following complaints from residents who alleged that Sarkar had been impersonating a policeman for several weeks to collect money through intimidation.

Sources said the accused had also defaulted on payments at multiple shops in the area, further raising suspicions about his activities. His arrest came after locals tipped off the police, leading to a swift operation by the Balajan police team.



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Speaking to reporters, Balajan Police Station in-charge Uttam Roy confirmed the arrest and said Sarkar is currently being interrogated to uncover further details, including the possibility of other individuals being involved.

Roy added that the case serves as a warning against impersonation and fraud, emphasising that such acts erode public confidence in law enforcement and will be dealt with strictly.

Further investigation is underway.