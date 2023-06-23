A student of Tezpur University was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the hostel room on June 22.

The student has been identified as Nilotpal Gogoi, a fourth-semester postgraduate student belonging to the Environmental Science Department.

On June 22, the deceased body was brought to his residence in Doomdooma.

However, the family members have now demanded a CBI investigation into his death case. They have further alleged this to be a case of murder as blood clots were flowing from his mouth.

Further, the family members have claimed the involvement of the police in the incident.

According to reports, Nilotpal Gogoi died in his room on the night of June 21.

Locals from the area have also voiced out their opinions and demanded a high-level investigation into the incident.

Also read: Assam flood: Amid rising water level at Gangadhar river, over 50 villages in Dhubri district reel underwater