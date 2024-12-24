A 31-year-old farmer, Ruplal Malo, lost his life on Monday, December 23 after a buffalo, which had wandered out of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, fatally attacked him. The tragic incident unfolded in the 1 No. Dhamkhunda (Kordia) area under the Pragjyotishpur police station.

According to Forest Range Officer Pranjal Baruah, Malo was tending to his paddy field when the buffalo charged at him. Locals rushed the critically injured farmer to Sonapur Hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

“The buffalo returned to the sanctuary after the attack. This particular animal has been linked to several recent human-animal conflict incidents,” Baruah revealed.

In response to the incident, a forest team led by the Range Officer visited the hospital to gather details, while another team conducted awareness campaigns to caution locals about the dangers of wildlife near the sanctuary's boundary. Coordination efforts between forest, police, and public administration officials are underway to provide financial support to the victim’s family and devise strategies to curb similar occurrences.

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has been a hotspot for escalating human-animal conflicts. On December 16, a 55-year-old man sustained injuries in a rhinoceros attack in Morigaon district, while a biker tragically lost his life in a rhino attack near the sanctuary on September 30.





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