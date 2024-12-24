The district administration of Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi issued a ban on protests scheduled for December 24 by the Assam-based Hindu body Kutumba Surakshya Parishad (KSP) in Byrnihat and Khanapara.

The KSP's protest decision comes after it had demanded that Meghalaya's Mawjymbuin Cave be reopened for Hindu rituals. They had issued a 10-day ultimatum for the same.

The Ri Bhoi administration, however, imposed a ban on any protests by the Kutumba Surakshya Parishad in the specified areas, aiming to ensure peace and security ahead of the Christmas festivities.



Meanwhile, amid concerns over potential incidents along the Assam-Meghalaya border, the Kamrup Metro police and district authorities are working to maintain peace.

The proposed blockade, reportedly orchestrated by the Kutumba Suraksha Parishad, is linked to the ongoing Mawjymbuiñ dispute and threatens to disrupt the vital transport corridor between the two northeastern states.

Earlier on December 23, Meghalaya's Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) had issued an urgent appeal to the Chief Secretary of Assam, calling for immediate intervention to prevent a potential road blockade on the Meghalaya-Assam highway by Hindu right-wing factions.