Gohpur Police on March 9 apprehended, the father of a 1-year-old boy, who was murdered in Sonalibari in the Sonitpur district of Assam, said an official.

The arrest was made after the deceased's mother's statement where she alleged that her child was killed by his own father identified as Sachin Bordoloi.

As per the police after committing the crime, the accused fled away from the spot and went to Cementchapri by train and later reached home by 3 pm.

''After committing the crime. the accused went to Cementchapri and then around 3 pm he returned to his home. The mother of the deceased complained that it was the child's father who murdered him. Acting on the complaint, the police apprehended him. So far it has come to the fore that he committed the crime due to some internal conflicts in the family,'' the police official said while speaking to media over the matter.

On March 9, after seeing the child's body, the locals alerted the mother and soon after that the mother rushed to the field and broke down upon seeing the body of her child.

Noteworthy, a cycle along with a shopping bag was also lying near the body.

As per reports, the boy’s father had gone out to do birthday shopping for his son and also took his son along with him on a cycle.

Hours after stepping out of the house for shopping when Sachin Bordoloi (father of the dead minor boy) didn’t return back, the mother of the child, Jonmoni Bordoloi reached out to the villagers to help find her son and husband.

Following the incident, the locals informed the Gohpur police and later an investigation was initiated into the incident.

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