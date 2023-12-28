In a tragic and shocking incident, Banjit Das (42), a resident of Boragaon in Guwahati who was critically injured in an attack, passed away on Thursday.

Das and his daughter were severely assaulted by a group of attackers inside their home on Wednesday. His daughter succumbed to her injuries shortly after the assault, while Das died during treatment.

Post-incident, Das was first admitted to the Excel Care Hospital but was later transferred to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for brain surgery.

He suffered a cardiac arrest at around 9:30 am and died at 10:10 am. Meanwhile, Garchuk Police, who are investigating the case, have taken four individuals into custody, including the deceased's brother, a driver, and two labourers. They are currently being questioned by the police.

Also read : Tripura youths secure jobs in Japan; CM Manik Saha conveys greetings