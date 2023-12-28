Under the able leadership of Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha, Tripura has created a new record in terms of employment.



Three youths of the state have secured employment opportunities not within the state or the country but at the international level. They obtained jobs in Japan after completing a course in the Japanese language in New Delhi, funded by the North Eastern Zone Council.



On Wednesday, the three youths visited the Chief Minister's official residence in Agartala and paid a courtesy call to the Chief Minister.



During the meeting, the Chief Minister conveyed his greetings and best wishes to them.



The salary is noteworthy, with the three individuals from the state securing employment opportunities in Japan with a monthly salary of more than Rs 1 lakh in Indian currency.



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They are Diptanu Sarkar, a resident of Dhaleshwar in Agartala, Tania Das of Konaban under Sepahijala district, and Rishma Shil of Chawmanu in Dhalai district.



In this regard, Dr Saha on Facebook wrote, “The youth of our state are getting employment opportunities at the international level by training in a skill development project in the direction of building a developed India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.



Dr. Saha further wrote that Diptanu Sarkar, Tania Das, and Rishma Shil have already been engaged to work in nursing in Japan with a nine-month training in Delhi under this scheme after passing the B.Sc Nursing course from Tripura Medical College.



“Their success is a matter of pride for the state, which will inspire our youth. Today in my official residence, I wish and congratulate these three young men and women for their success,” he said.



It is noteworthy that these three young women went to Delhi for Japanese language training on November 29, 2022.